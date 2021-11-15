CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on COR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.69.

NYSE:COR traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,309. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

