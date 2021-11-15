Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALYA. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

ALYA opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

