Cormark Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$12.50

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 150.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBTV. CIBC lowered their target price on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Shares of BBTV stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,178. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$4.92 and a 52-week high of C$15.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.40 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

