CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,687 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of CorMedix worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CorMedix by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 239,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 157,536 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CorMedix by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorMedix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

CRMD opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.