Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

CTVA stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

