Cosmos Trading Down 18.3% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and approximately $462.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $30.30 or 0.00048726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,505.36 or 0.98920426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 513.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.00587525 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,403,458 coins and its circulating supply is 224,618,855 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

