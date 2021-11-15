Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,886 shares during the period. Coty accounts for about 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Coty worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Coty stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,351,949. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

