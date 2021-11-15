Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.