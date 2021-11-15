Covalent 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.52 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $48.54 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.38 or 0.99706042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.92 or 0.07028487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

