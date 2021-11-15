Cowen Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $79.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $83.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

