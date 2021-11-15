Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

