Craig E. Hunsaker Purchases 15,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphatec stock remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 947,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,983. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

