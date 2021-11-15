Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $22,047.45 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $22,047.45 and $32.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

