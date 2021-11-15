Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $46,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 21.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

NYSE:AER opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

