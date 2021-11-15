Credit Suisse AG Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of World Fuel Services worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after buying an additional 167,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.13.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

