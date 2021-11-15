Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 702,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 402.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $161.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.45. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

