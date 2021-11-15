Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Summit Materials by 173.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.