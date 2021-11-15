Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 226,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

