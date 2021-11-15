Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock remained flat at $$8.68 during trading on Monday. 4,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

