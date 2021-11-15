Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 1,040.0% in October

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 177.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 574,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 367,629 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 45.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLVO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,068. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.