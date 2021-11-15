Creditcoin Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $4.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,325.16 or 0.99092681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.25 or 0.00588580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

