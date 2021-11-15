Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Credits has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $8.14 million and $745,630.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- EOS (EOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003466 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Credits Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “
Credits Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.
