Crexendo, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,100. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

