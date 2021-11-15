Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.