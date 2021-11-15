CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $284.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -342.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.86.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.