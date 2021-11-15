Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Up 469.6% in October

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,400 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the October 14th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,617.0 days.

Crown Resorts stock remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Monday. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

