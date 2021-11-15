Crowny 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.72 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 72% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

