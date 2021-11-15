Crust Network Trading Down 5.3% This Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $25.97 or 0.00042017 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $53.07 million and $3.33 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00221465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

