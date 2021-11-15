Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Update

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,549,815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZNI traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. 83,485,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,143,000. Cruzani has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

Cruzani Company Profile

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

