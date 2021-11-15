CryptEx (CRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,436.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $4,436.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $14.44 or 0.00022495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,155.05 or 0.99975437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00603843 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

