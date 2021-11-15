Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Tops One Day Volume of $859.94 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $11.18 billion and approximately $859.94 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00085025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

