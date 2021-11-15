Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,249.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $6,249.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00095944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.24 or 0.07111244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.27 or 0.99836280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,591,764 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

