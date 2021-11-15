CryptoSoul (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00150494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00497470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00075688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.