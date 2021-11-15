CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits Market Cap of $10.18 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 785,724,953 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

