Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,360 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $786.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.