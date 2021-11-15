Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ingles Markets worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMKTA opened at $77.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $78.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

