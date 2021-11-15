Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Inogen worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.91 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

