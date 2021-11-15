Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

