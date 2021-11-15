Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

