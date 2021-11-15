Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

