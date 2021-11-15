Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 623,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP opened at $142.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $115.70 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

