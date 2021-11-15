Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

