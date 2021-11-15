Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $19.63 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

