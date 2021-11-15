Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,116 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.