Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 45,972 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $131.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.