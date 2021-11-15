Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 54,594 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,594 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $47.89 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

