Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Kforce worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kforce by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $78.13 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.