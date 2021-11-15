Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 66,185 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Conduent worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Conduent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

