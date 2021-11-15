Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,573 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $158,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,225 shares of company stock worth $3,638,573. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

