Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 72,180 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

